'Smollett dragged Chicago's reputation through mud'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Jussie Smollett dragged city's reputation through mud' - Chicago Police
US actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with filing a false police report, after he said he was the victim of a homophobic attack in January.
Eddie Johnson, Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, said the Empire star staged the attack because he was "dissatisfied with his salary".
Smollett's lawyers said they would "mount an aggressive defence".
-
21 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47324052/jussie-smollett-dragged-city-s-reputation-through-mud-chicago-policeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window