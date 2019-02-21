Media player
Obama: 'You don't need eight women twerking'
Former US President Barack Obama offered some advice on self-confidence for young men at an event for his foundation in California.
He was joined by NBA player Steph Curry and singer John Legend to mark the fifth anniversary of My Brother's Keeper, an initiative to support males from minority backgrounds.
