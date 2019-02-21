Jussie Smollett: What police say happened
Jussie Smollett: What Chicago Police say happened

Empire actor Jussie Smollett staged a fake attack on himself, according to Chicago Police.

Mr Smollett is charged with filing a false police report, after he said he was the victim of a homophobic and racist attack in January.

His lawyers have said they will "mount an aggressive defence".

