Climate change on canvas
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Climate change on canvas

Zaria Forman has been focusing on climate change in her art for more than a decade. She travels to remote parts of the world with Nasa to collect photographs for her pastel work.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 23 Feb 2019