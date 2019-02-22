Media player
Look at these glaciers - photos or drawings?
Zaria Forman has been quite literally drawing attention to climate change through her art for more than a decade.
She travels to remote places in the world with Nasa to collect photographs for her pastel work.
Video by Aakriti Thapar
22 Feb 2019
