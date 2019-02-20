'It was like standing in concrete'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hiker struck quicksand for over 12 hours

Ryan Osmun's leg got stuck while hiking in Zion National Park in Utah with his partner.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 20 Feb 2019