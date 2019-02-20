'It was like standing in concrete'
US hiker rescued from quicksand after 12 hours

Ryan Osmun's leg got stuck in quicksand while he was hiking in Zion National Park in Utah. He was rescued after being trapped for more than 12 hours.

  • 20 Feb 2019
