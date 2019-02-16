Gunman leaves five dead in Illinois
Aurora shooting: Gunman leaves five dead in Illinois

Police named the gunman as Gary Martin, 45, who they said had been an employee at the manufacturing company where the shooting took place.

It comes a day after the first anniversary of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead.

  • 16 Feb 2019
