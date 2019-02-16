Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aurora shooting: Gunman leaves five dead in Illinois
Police named the gunman as Gary Martin, 45, who they said had been an employee at the manufacturing company where the shooting took place.
It comes a day after the first anniversary of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead.
-
16 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47263243/aurora-shooting-gunman-leaves-five-dead-in-illinoisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window