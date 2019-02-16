'It was like a wrestling match'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Runner has brush with death after wrestling vicious cat

Travis Kauffman has been describing what it was like when he came toe-to-toe with a young mountain lion. He walked away with stitches after wrestling and killing the cat.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 16 Feb 2019