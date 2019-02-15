Donald Trump
Video

Trump set to declare emergency over border wall

The US president is expected to announce the use of emergency powers to pay for a border wall with Mexico.

The rarely-used move would enable Mr Trump to bypass Congress, which has refused to approve the money needed.

Senior Democrats accused the president of a "gross abuse of power" and a "lawless act".

Several Republicans also voiced concern at the plan.

