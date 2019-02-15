Who cares about Trump's $50,000 golf simulator?

Media player
Trump installs $50,000 golf simulator in the White House
The golf-loving US president has installed a simulator in his private quarters at the White House.
So how does the technology work - and do the public care about how Mr Trump spends his time and money?
15 Feb 2019
