Mudslides and floods hit California

California mudslides: Buildings have collapsed after severe weather
People in parts of California have been forced to leave their homes after a powerful Pacific storm.
There have been warning that areas affected by recent fires could turn to rivers of mud following heavy rain.
In northern California, rain was driven by winds of up to 75 miles per hour (120km/ph).
The wind and rain has been carried by a weather system known as the 'Pineapple Express', which brings warm, moist air from Hawaii and is expected to remain through Friday.
15 Feb 2019
