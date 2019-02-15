Aerial footage of shooting scene in Aurora

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aurora shooting: Aerial footage of the scene in Illinois
A suspect has been apprehended but there are unconfirmed reports a number of people have been shot in an incident in Aurora, Illinois.
-
15 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47248077/aurora-shooting-aerial-footage-of-the-scene-in-illinoisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window