Alysa Liu: 'I’m the youngest lady to land a triple axel'
Thirteen-year-old Alysa Liu recently became the youngest female to land a triple axel - a move that few in the sport have accomplished.
That achievement helped her to become the youngest ever US women's national figure skating champion.
Our video journalist Cody Godwin visited the skating star at a training rink in Oakland, California, where Alysa gave her some tips on how to be an excellent ice skater.
Video by Cody Godwin
19 Feb 2019
