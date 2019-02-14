Who cares about Trump's $50,000 golf simulator?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump installs $50,000 golf simulator in the White House
The golf-loving US president has installed a simulator in his private quarters at the White House.
So how does the technology work - and do the public care about how Mr Trump spends his time and money?
-
14 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47234064/trump-installs-50000-golf-simulator-in-the-white-houseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window