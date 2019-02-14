How 'Parkland tourism' led to this memorial

Video

The Parkland shooting turned the faded grey Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sign into a landmark which attracted people taking photos, survivor and teacher Ronit Reoven noticed.

At the same time, she felt there was nowhere for the community to remember the 17 students and staff members who were killed.

So she decided to do something about it - with the help of student Victoria Gonzalez, who lost her boyfriend Joaquin in the shooting.

Video by Jimmy Tam