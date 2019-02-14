How 'Parkland tourism' led to this memorial

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How 'Parkland tourism' led to this flower memorial
The Parkland shooting turned the faded grey Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sign into a landmark which attracted people taking photos, survivor and teacher Ronit Reoven noticed.
At the same time, she felt there was nowhere for the community to remember the 17 students and staff members who were killed.
So she decided to do something about it - with the help of student Victoria Gonzalez, who lost her boyfriend Joaquin in the shooting.
Video by Jimmy Tam
-
14 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47229617/how-parkland-tourism-led-to-this-flower-memorialRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window