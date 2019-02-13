'When I saw my image, it was so upsetting'

Video

In Vogue magazine's February issue, journalist Noor Tagouri was misidentified - this was not the first or the only time that she's been misidentified or misrepresented by the media.

She spoke to the BBC about these instances, growing up as a Muslim in America and also about being the first Muslim to appear in Playboy with a hijab.

