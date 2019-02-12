El Chapo: Five things to know

Video

From incredible escapes to bribe allegations, smuggling drugs in plastic bananas to spying on his wife and mistresses, here are five astonishing things about El Chapo.

The Mexican drug kingpin has been found guilty on all 10 counts at his drug trafficking trial at a federal court in New York.

