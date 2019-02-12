El Chapo trial: Lawyers react to verdict
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

El Chapo trial: Lawyers react to guilty verdict

Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán has been found guilty on all 10 counts at his drug trafficking trial at a federal court in New York.

At a news conference outside the court, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Richard Donoghue and El Chapo's lawyer Jeff Lichtman gave their reactions.

  • 12 Feb 2019
Go to next video: El Chapo: Five things to know