Trump: 'We're building the wall anyway'

President Trump addresses supporters at a rally near the border with Mexico
President Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Texas, as it emerged an agreement in principle has been reached over border security to fund the US government and avert another partial shutdown.
Speaking late on Monday, he did not say whether he would back the deal.
He told supporters who had gathered in El Paso, "we're building the wall anyway."
12 Feb 2019
