Our biggest fears

Video

This week marks one year since the Parkland school shooting in Florida, where 17 people were killed.

School shootings are feared by a majority of American teenagers, a study from Pew Research Center suggests.

Students in Australia, India, Lebanon and the UK reveal their biggest fears and their feelings on gun violence in US classrooms.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.