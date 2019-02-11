Governor calls slaves 'indentured servants'

Video

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has called slaves "indentured servants" in a TV interview about the blackface scandal.

Speaking to CBS This Morning presenter Gayle King, he also insisted he wasn't going anywhere, despite calls for him to resign.

A photo from his university yearbook surfaced, showing a person wearing blackface make-up and another in Ku Klux Klan robes.

He initially apologised for it, but then backtracked and denied he was either person in the photo. However, he has admitted to wearing blackface.

