What the world thinks of US school shootings
Video

Parkland anniversary: Students around the world on US school shootings and their own fears

This week marks one year since the Parkland school shooting in Florida, where 17 people were killed.

School shootings are feared by a majority of American teenagers, a study from Pew Research Center suggests.

Students in Australia, India, Lebanon and the UK reveal their feelings on gun violence in US classrooms and their biggest personal fears.

  • 12 Feb 2019
