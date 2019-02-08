'Mr Chairman, I see your five minutes are up'
'Your five minutes are up,' acting attorney general tells chairman

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has shared a testy, if humorous, exchange with the House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler during his hearing.

Mr Whitaker, who oversees the special counsel's inquiry into alleged Trump campaign ties with Russia, was grilled by lawmakers on Friday.

  • 08 Feb 2019
