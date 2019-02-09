The 11-year-old drag kid

Video

11-year-old Desmond is a "drag kid" with celebrity fans including Madonna and RuPaul.

The LGBTQ advocate is known as "Desmond is amazing" told BBC Minute he's "helping people express themselves".

His mother Wendy said he's been dressing up from a young age and we want to encourage him.

She said: "We get messages from other parents who say our kids are just like Desmond and it's so inspiring."

