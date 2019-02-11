Life in the poorest city in the US
In the tiny city of Escobares, Texas, 62% of residents live below the poverty line.

That's the highest rate of any US city with more than 1,000 people, according to the 2016 US Census Bureau survey.

Directly on the US-Mexico border, the city struggles with crime and unemployment.

But local officials say they're trying hard to lift Escobares out of the cycle of poverty.

Video produced by: Cecilia Barria and Mohamed Madi

  • 11 Feb 2019
