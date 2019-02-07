Media player
Baby accidentally left on train in Ohio
A baby ended up riding solo on a train in the US after its father left the carriage to smoke a cigarette.
The father didn't make it back before the train departed from the Cleveland, Ohio station.
They were reunited by train staff when they realised what had happened.
07 Feb 2019
