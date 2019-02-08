Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John Dingell: A titan of US politics is honoured
Congressman John Dingell has died at the age of 92. He was the longest-serving representative in American history, winning 30-straight elections over nearly six-decades.
He also found internet stardom late in life with a Twitter presence that would be the envy of people half his age.
Mat Morrison reports
-
08 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47152112/john-dingell-a-titan-of-us-politics-is-honouredRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window