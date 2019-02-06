Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US president Donald Trump's State of the Union speech 2019
US president Donald Trump addresses Congress in his annual State of the Union speech. The speech was delayed from its original date due to the US government shutdown.
-
06 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47129370/us-president-donald-trump-s-state-of-the-union-speech-2019Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window