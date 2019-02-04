What we don't know about 21 Savage
The Grammy-nominated rapper, 21 Savage, has been arrested by immigration officials in the US who say he's actually from the UK and has overstayed his visa.

It was thought the star had been born and raised in Atlanta.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) also say the musician is a convicted felon.

BBC Radio 1 reporter Nesta McGregor looks at what we know - and what we don't - about the artist.

