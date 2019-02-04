Footage shows aftermath of California plane crash

Media player
California plane crash: Footage shows aircraft on fire
Footage shows the wreckage of a plane after it crashed into a house in California, killing five people.
The pilot is among the dead after the small aircraft came down in Yorba Linda, a suburb of Los Angeles.
Witnesses told local media the twin-engine plane came apart and caught fire mid-flight.
The victims have not yet been named.
04 Feb 2019
