Giving a voice to my friend’s songs
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Giving a voice to my friend’s songs

Bernie Dalton always wanted to record an album of his songs. But when he lost his voice as a result of motor neurone disease - also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) - singer Essence Goldman stepped in.

Image: Essence and Bernie

Credit: Essence Goldman

  • 03 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Johnrose opens up about motor neurone disease diagnosis