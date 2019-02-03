Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Giving a voice to my friend’s songs
Bernie Dalton always wanted to record an album of his songs. But when he lost his voice as a result of motor neurone disease - also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) - singer Essence Goldman stepped in.
Image: Essence and Bernie
Credit: Essence Goldman
-
03 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window