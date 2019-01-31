Eggs, bubbles, T-shirts: Fun in the freeze
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Polar vortex: How people are having fun in the freeze

Ninety million people have seen temperatures of -17C (0F) or below, as the US shivers in the worst cold snap in decades.

The brutal chill has brought out the creative side in some.

  • 31 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Fire melts ice on Chicago train tracks