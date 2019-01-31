Cars destroyed in US airport fire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Jersey: Cars destroyed in Newark Airport fire
Fire crews have been tackling a fire on a parking deck at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey.
-
31 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47080713/new-jersey-cars-destroyed-in-newark-airport-fireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window