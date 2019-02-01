Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My country is more dysfunctional than yours'
As both British and US governments remain mired in political gridlock, two BBC correspondents discuss the state of their nations.
You can also read the whole conversation between Rob Watson in London and Anthony Zurcher in Washington, DC.
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins
-
01 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window