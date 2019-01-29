Media player
Chicago's frozen river from above
Much of Chicago River has frozen over, as the US experiences close to record low temperatures.
The Illinois city could get as cold as -33C (-27F), with winds making that feel closer to -45C (-50F), officials say.
29 Jan 2019
