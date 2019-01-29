Chicago's frozen river from above
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chicago's frozen river from above

Much of Chicago River has frozen over, as the US experiences close to record low temperatures.

The Illinois city could get as cold as -33C (-27F), with winds making that feel closer to -45C (-50F), officials say.

  • 29 Jan 2019
Go to next video: How do you keep warm? Tips from cold countries