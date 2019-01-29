Strangers turn up to veteran's funeral
Video

Hundreds of strangers turn up to US veteran's funeral

US Air Force veteran Joseph Walker, 72, was thought to have no family, but a call-out attracted more than 1,000 people to his burial in Texas.

Little is known about him, except that he served during the Vietnam War.

  • 29 Jan 2019
