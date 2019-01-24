‘I’m going to school, hope I don’t get shot today’
Video

'Hope I don’t get shot today at school’

Last year had the most school shootings on record. So how much is it on the minds of American high school students?

As Parkland anniversary looms, we went to Texas to find out.

Video by Angelica Casas and Hannah Long-Higgins

  • 24 Jan 2019
