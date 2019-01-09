Mexico will pay for wall 'indirectly'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US-Mexico border wall row: Trump v Democrats

In his first address to the nation from the Oval Office, Donald Trump urged Congress to give him funding to build a border wall, but said that it would be paid for "indirectly" by Mexico.

In their response, Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer accused Mr Trump of holding the American people hostage.

  • 09 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Five questions about Trump's border wall