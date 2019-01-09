Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US-Mexico border wall row: Trump v Democrats
In his first address to the nation from the Oval Office, Donald Trump urged Congress to give him funding to build a border wall, but said that it would be paid for "indirectly" by Mexico.
In their response, Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer accused Mr Trump of holding the American people hostage.
-
09 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window