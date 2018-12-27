Questions the world asked in 2018

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Questions the world asked Google in 2018
From Prince Harry's age to the floss dance, can people in Washington DC answer some of the year's most searched questions on Google from around the world?
-
27 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window