Obama surprises children's hospital

Obama plays Santa at children's hospital in Washington
Barack Obama has paid a Christmas visit to staff, patients and their parents at the Children’s National Medical Center in Washington DC.
The former US president donned a Santa hat to give out gifts, and lead some festive singing.
20 Dec 2018
