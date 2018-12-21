'I'm not having kids to save my island'
Video

Jason MacGregor has decided not to have kids to help fight climate change.

He and his partner feel that bringing another baby into the world will add to problems linked to global warming.

Jason is from Prince Edward Island in Canada and he told BBC Minute it's already being affected by rising sea levels and storm surges fuelled by climate change.

  • 21 Dec 2018
