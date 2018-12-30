The 90-year-old back-flipping daredevil
No sedate retirement for John Carter. His love of baseball, jogging, skiing, biking and diving has won the 90-year-old an army of fans worldwide.

Video by Dan Lytwyn

  • 30 Dec 2018
