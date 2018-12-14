Money spill sparks highway cash grab
Money spill on US highway sparks cash grab

Motorists stopped their vehicles and rushed to collect cash when an armoured vehicle scattered bills on Route 3.

Police in the US state of New Jersey have said people must return the money and are investigating several road traffic accidents linked to the incident.

  • 14 Dec 2018
