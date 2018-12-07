Flooding and snow as storm hits California

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flooding and snow as Storm Diego hits California
A winter storm has caused chaos in parts California, bringing heavy rains to some areas and snow elsewhere.
The state is still recovering from devastating wildfires which killed dozens of people last month.
-
07 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-46485267/flooding-and-snow-as-storm-diego-hits-californiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window