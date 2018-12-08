'Why I take photos of babies with severe illnesses'

Media player
The photographer who puts disabled and severely ill children in fantasy scenes
Angela Forker photographs babies with disabilities and terminal illnesses, putting them in fantasy scenes.
Baby angel is two years old, and suffers from Wolf–Hirschhorn syndrome. Her mum has flown in especially for a magical photoshoot.
08 Dec 2018
