Senators turn on 'willfully blind' Pompeo
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lindsey Graham turns on Pompeo over Khashoggi murder

Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Bob Corker have accused the Saudi crown prince of being "complicit" in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Speaking after a briefing by the CIA director, Mr Graham said the Trump administration was being "willfully blind" to evidence of Mohammed bin Salman's role.

Video by Aakrit Thapar and Vruti Venkatesan

  • 04 Dec 2018
Go to next video: What'll happen to Mohammed bin Salman?