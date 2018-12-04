'Not a smoking gun - it's a smoking saw'

Media player
Lindsey Graham: Saudi Crown Prince 'complicit' in Khashoggi murder
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has launched a blistering attack on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after receiving a briefing from the CIA director on the murder of dissident Jamal Khashoggi.
He told reporters that the Trump administration would have to be "wilfully blind" not to draw the conclusion that the crown prince was "complicit".
04 Dec 2018
