Sully visits Bush coffin at US Capitol

President George HW Bush: Sully visits coffin at US Capitol
Past and present CIA directors were among those paying their respects to George HW Bush at the US Capitol.
The 41st president's service dog was also brought to the Rotunda where Bush's body is lying in state.
04 Dec 2018
