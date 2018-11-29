'Freedom' after seven months in airport
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Syrian on 'sound and smell of freedom' after months in airport

Syrian refugee Hassan al-Kontar was stranded in Kuala Lumpur International Airport for seven months and held in an Malaysian detention centre for two.

But now he has been sponsored to come to Canada for a new life.

After months stuck indoors, he tells the BBC what it was like to feel fresh air - and his hopes for the future.

  • 29 Nov 2018
Go to next video: This Syrian man has been stuck in an airport for months