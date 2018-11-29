'Freedom' after seven months in airport

Media player
Syrian on 'sound and smell of freedom' after months in airport
Syrian refugee Hassan al-Kontar was stranded in Kuala Lumpur International Airport for seven months and held in an Malaysian detention centre for two.
But now he has been sponsored to come to Canada for a new life.
After months stuck indoors, he tells the BBC what it was like to feel fresh air - and his hopes for the future.
29 Nov 2018
